UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1378
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Mezitli
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Mezitli, Turkey
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 123,273
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in the center of Alanya, a step away from the beach in the trendy a…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 42,207
New apartment 1 + 1, 72 sqm, on the 4 floor. Kitchen + lounge ( American layout ) + 1 bedroo…
Apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
71 m²
€ 261,344
Project Overview A great opportunity for investment and an enjoyable life …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 162,139
2 + 1 duplex in Alanya in a new project Area: Antalya, Alanya, Mahmutlar …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 144,780
Cozy Apartment 2 + 1 in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the sea: 500Spac…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,963
For sale apartment 1 + 1 Salon, combined with kitchen (American layout) + 1 bedroom + bathro…
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 152,124
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new luxury complex by the sea with a chic view of MahmutlarArea: Antaly…
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
196 m²
€ 319,120
Acquiring Baggilare real estate is the right, affordable investment for those who want to be…
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
Price on request
This complex will be good for you! It is located in Avsallar, Alanya. Avsallar is the correc…
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
3 Floor
€ 98,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor. The apartment w…
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
135 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 164,714
Cozy apartment 3 + 1 with furniture and two balconies in KADIPAŞAArea: Antalya, Alanya, Kady…
5 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 489,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
Properties features in Mezitli, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map