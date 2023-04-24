Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Mezitli

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Mezitli, Turkey

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 123,273
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in the center of Alanya, a step away from the beach in the trendy a…
1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² Number of floors 4
€ 42,207
New apartment 1 + 1, 72 sqm, on the 4 floor. Kitchen + lounge ( American layout ) + 1 bedroo…
Apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
Apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
71 m²
€ 261,344
 Project Overview  A great opportunity for investment and an enjoyable life …
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 162,139
2 + 1 duplex in Alanya in a new project Area: Antalya, Alanya, Mahmutlar …
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 144,780
Cozy Apartment 2 + 1 in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the sea: 500Spac…
Penthouse 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,963
For sale apartment 1 + 1 Salon, combined with kitchen (American layout) + 1 bedroom + bathro…
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 152,124
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new luxury complex by the sea with a chic view of MahmutlarArea: Antaly…
3 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 196 m²
€ 319,120
Acquiring Baggilare real estate is the right, affordable investment for those who want to be…
1 room apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
Price on request
This complex will be good for you! It is located in Avsallar, Alanya. Avsallar is the correc…
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 98,000
 We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor. The apartment w…
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 135 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 164,714
Cozy apartment 3 + 1 with furniture and two balconies in KADIPAŞAArea: Antalya, Alanya, Kady…
5 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
5 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 240 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 489,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…

