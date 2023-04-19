Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Mezitli

Residential properties for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

1 property total found
5 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 350 m² 5/17 Floor
€ 439,000
The Liparis 1 complex with its ultra-social district by the sea is one of the most prestigio…

Properties features in Mezitli, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir