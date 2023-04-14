Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region

Pool Residential properties for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Mersin
137
Mezitli
23
Erdemli
14
Toroslar
7
Yenisehir
4
Tarsus
2
Akdeniz
1
Silifke
1
356 properties total found
6 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
6 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² 6 Floor
€ 207,000
For sale is apartment 5 + 1 in the central district of Mezitli. The apartment is located on …
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,000
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 163,000
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Arpachbakhshish. The apartment has a total a…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 2 Floor
€ 100,500
Apartment 2 + 1 with a total area of 140 m2 in the Teja area is for sale. The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 116,500
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartments a…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 12 Floor
€ 103,500
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located …
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 13 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1, has a total area of 64 m2 and is located in the complex o…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 13 Floor
€ 154,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 13th floor of a fifteen-story resid…
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 5 Floor
€ 276,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartments 4 + 1 are for sale. The apartments are loca…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 104,000
Apartment 3 + 1 for sale in the rapidly developing area of Mersin – Tomyuk. The apartment wi…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² 7 Floor
€ 394,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 3.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 4 Floor
€ 181,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 6 Floor
€ 173,500
For sale is an apartment of 3 + 1, has a total area of 150 m2 and is located in the complex …
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,500
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 5 Floor
€ 119,000
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1 Floor
€ 65,500
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale are apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Ayash, Erdemli. The apartments have a total…
Villa 3 room villain Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2 Floor
€ 157,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 7 Floor
€ 133,500
For sale is apartment 3 + 1, has a total area of 135 m2 and is located in the complex of the…
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 227 m² 13 Floor
€ 225,500
For sale is apartment 4 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 65,500
For sale is apartment 1 + 1, has a total area of 60 m2 and is located in the complex of the …
2 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 59,000
Spacious new apartments in a new complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 in a  new complex in the Arpa…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 70,000
NEW PROJECT! START OF SALES! PRICES "0" LEVEL! A new project with 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 apartments…
2 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 50,000
START OF SALES!  PRICES "0" LEVEL!  BE THE FIRST! ONLY A YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION!&nbs…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 6 Floor
€ 156,000
For sale is a spacious apartment of 3 + 1 with a total area of 140 m2 in the Teja area. The …
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 8 Floor
€ 111,000
We present to your attention a spacious apartment located on the eighth floor of a thirteen-…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is a spacious apartment of 2 + 1 with a total area of 110 m2 in the Teja area. The …
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² 7 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale is apartment 4 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 4 Floor
€ 136,000
For sale is a new apartment 2 + 1 with a total area of 122 m2 in the Teja area. The apartmen…

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir