Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Pool Residential properties for sale in Mersin, Turkey
Mersin
137
Mezitli
23
Erdemli
14
Toroslar
7
Yenisehir
4
Tarsus
2
Akdeniz
1
Silifke
1
Clear all
356 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
6 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
6 Floor
€ 207,000
For sale is apartment 5 + 1 in the central district of Mezitli. The apartment is located on …
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
4 Floor
€ 144,000
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
160 m²
5 Floor
€ 163,000
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
1 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Arpachbakhshish. The apartment has a total a…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
2 Floor
€ 100,500
Apartment 2 + 1 with a total area of 140 m2 in the Teja area is for sale. The apartment is l…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 116,500
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartments a…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
12 Floor
€ 103,500
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located …
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
13 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1, has a total area of 64 m2 and is located in the complex o…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
13 Floor
€ 154,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 13th floor of a fifteen-story resid…
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
5 Floor
€ 276,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartments 4 + 1 are for sale. The apartments are loca…
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
1 Floor
€ 104,000
Apartment 3 + 1 for sale in the rapidly developing area of Mersin – Tomyuk. The apartment wi…
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
205 m²
7 Floor
€ 394,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 3.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
4 Floor
€ 181,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
6 Floor
€ 173,500
For sale is an apartment of 3 + 1, has a total area of 150 m2 and is located in the complex …
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
1 Floor
€ 132,500
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
5 Floor
€ 119,000
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1 Floor
€ 65,500
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
1 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale are apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Ayash, Erdemli. The apartments have a total…
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
2 Floor
€ 157,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
7 Floor
€ 133,500
For sale is apartment 3 + 1, has a total area of 135 m2 and is located in the complex of the…
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
227 m²
13 Floor
€ 225,500
For sale is apartment 4 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4 Floor
€ 65,500
For sale is apartment 1 + 1, has a total area of 60 m2 and is located in the complex of the …
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 59,000
Spacious new apartments in a new complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 in a new complex in the Arpa…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 70,000
NEW PROJECT! START OF SALES! PRICES "0" LEVEL! A new project with 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 apartments…
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 50,000
START OF SALES! PRICES "0" LEVEL! BE THE FIRST! ONLY A YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION!&nbs…
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
6 Floor
€ 156,000
For sale is a spacious apartment of 3 + 1 with a total area of 140 m2 in the Teja area. The …
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
8 Floor
€ 111,000
We present to your attention a spacious apartment located on the eighth floor of a thirteen-…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is a spacious apartment of 2 + 1 with a total area of 110 m2 in the Teja area. The …
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
7 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale is apartment 4 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
4 Floor
€ 136,000
For sale is a new apartment 2 + 1 with a total area of 122 m2 in the Teja area. The apartmen…
