Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Mediterranean Region
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/11
€ 43,000
1 room studio apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/8
€ 30,875
1 room studio apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 39,000
1 room studio apartment in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
€ 18,500
1 room studio apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
€ 33,250
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Mut, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Mut, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 35,000

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir