Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 350 m²
€ 2,292,000
The Grand Mansion mansion is located in the heart of the city with its 4 quarters, an area, …
2 room apartment in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 145,415
Stylish apartment 1 + 1 in a new large complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, ChiplaklyDistance to th…
4 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/11
€ 198,510
The apartment is from the owner. Option for renting out. Apartment's layout and infrastructu…
4 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 231,595
Apartment 2 + 1 Kestel from the company "Zera Homes" was built in 2015 with an area of 135 m…
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 86,851
New, very beautiful apartment 2 + 1, 125 sqm, on the 4 floor. View from the apartment on 3 o…
Duplex 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 135,874
Duplex 2 + 1 in a new complex in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDistance to the sea:…
Villa 5 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 477,006
Luxurious three-story villa for VNZH 4 + 1 off the sea coastArea: Antalya, Alanya, KonaklyTh…
2 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 176,453
New apartments in Tosmur with a residence permit upon purchase Apartment  layout and co…
1 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Price on request
Apartment for sale in Mahmutlar has all the criteria for a modern residence.  An area of ​​6…
Duplex 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 183,382
Chic duplex with garden 4 + 1 Area: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 1000Southeast…
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 136,199
place: Kargyjak layout 2 + 1 floor: 5, southwest sea and mountain views 2 bathrooms area: 85…
Duplex 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 337,277
Hill Residence on the HillArea: Antalya, Alanya, TurklerDistance to the sea: 200 Reside…

