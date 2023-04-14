UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Mersin, Turkey
Mersin
137
Mezitli
23
Erdemli
14
Toroslar
7
Yenisehir
4
Tarsus
2
Akdeniz
1
Silifke
1
134 properties total found
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
2/11 Floor
€ 95,000
2+1 apartments overlooking the sea and lemon gardens in Cesmeli, Mersin The apartment has…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
General characteristics: Central heating system - warm floor Exhausted therm…
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
16/24 Floor
€ 119,436
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 59,000
Spacious new apartments in a new complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 in a new complex in the Arpa…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 70,000
NEW PROJECT! START OF SALES! PRICES "0" LEVEL! A new project with 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 apartments…
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 50,000
START OF SALES! PRICES "0" LEVEL! BE THE FIRST! ONLY A YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION!&nbs…
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5/15 Floor
€ 63,000
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Premium Complex Two blocks on 15 floors Apartments 1 + 1 a…
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 76,000
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 69,000
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 102,000
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
1/14 Floor
€ 64,000
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 57,000
Investment project No: 3 म ⁇ ⁇ ⁇ 🏢 New comfort class complex in the Tomyuk area, 600 m…
3 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 120,000
Investment project No: 3 म ⁇ 9 ⁇ 🏢 New luxury complex in the Kargypynara region, 300 met…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 79,000
Spacious new apartments in a luxury under construction complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 in&nbs…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 75,000
Investment project No: 3 म ⁇ 9 ⁇ A new luxury complex in the Kargypynara region, 300 met…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 46,146
HIS QUARTER ON THE BELIEF OF TURKEY! BENEFITE PROPOSAL! Over 5 years, real estate has …
2 room apartment
Canakci, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 65,000
"Zera Homes offers new flats in a 12-storey complex under construction in the Ayas district …
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 68,000
"Zera Homes" offers new flats in an 8 floor complex under construction in Arpaçb…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 215,000
New flats and villas in a under construction complex in Arpaçbahşış, Erdemli by "Zera…
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 75,000
"Zera Homes" is offering new flats in a under-construction 15-floor complex in Tece, Mezitli…
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 179,000
Flats 3+1 in a luxury 8-storey complex under construction in Mezitli, Mersin by "Zera Homes"…
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 193,000
Ready to move 3+1 flats in an 8-storey complex in Mezitli, Mersin by "Zera Homes". Spa…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
15/1 Floor
€ 62,000
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1/14 Floor
€ 72,000
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 68,000
1 + 1 53 M2 – 68,000 Heb. 2 + 1 96 M2 – 102,000 Heb. Central Natural Gas System – Heated f…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1/14 Floor
€ 61,000
We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popul…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 64,000
New residence in Tomyuk We present to your attention a new residence with its own multiple …
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
8/11 Floor
€ 77,000
Mersin Teje District 1 + 1, 65 m2 gross. 55 m2 2 + 1, 100 m2 Start of constructi…
