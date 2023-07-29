Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

1 room Duplex in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room Duplex
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
Spacious Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Double Balconies in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin is the…
€ 150,000
2 room house in Mersin, Turkey
2 room house
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Semi-Detached House Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Kargıpınarı Mersin is one…
€ 139,000
1 room Duplex in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room Duplex
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Terraces in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is a summer destin…
€ 90,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Kocavilayet, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 536 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with sea view with the possibility of obtaining citizenship. Villa's layout and infras…
€ 1,300,000

