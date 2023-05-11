Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
€ 783,000
Duplex 4 + 1 in the popular area of Mersin, Erdemli is for sale. The apartment is located on…
Duplex 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 10
€ 313,000
In the central district of Enishehir, duplex 4 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located on …
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
€ 173,000
In the central district of Enishehir, duplex 4 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located on …
Duplex 3 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
€ 133,200
For sale is an apartment of 2 + 1 duplex in the Mezitli area. The apartment is located on th…
Duplex 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€ 73,000
We present a new project of the complex, which will be located in one of the most attractive…
Duplex 7 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Floor 11
€ 273,000
Duplex 6 + 1 in the popular area of Mersin, Mezitli is for sale. The apartment has a total a…
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
€ 191,500
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 4
€ 250,000
For sale is an apartment of 2 + 1 with an additional room in the growing area of Mersin, Arp…
Duplex 3 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
€ 98,500
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in the popular area of Mahmutlar. The apartment is located on the 3…
Duplex 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
€ 100,000

