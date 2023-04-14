Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
133 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
2 room apartmentin Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/11 Floor
€ 95,000
2+1 apartments overlooking the sea and lemon gardens in Cesmeli, Mersin The apartment has…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
 General characteristics:  Central heating system - warm floor Exhausted therm…
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 119,436
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
1 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
2 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 59,000
Spacious new apartments in a new complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 in a  new complex in the Arpa…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 70,000
NEW PROJECT! START OF SALES! PRICES "0" LEVEL! A new project with 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 apartments…
2 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 50,000
START OF SALES!  PRICES "0" LEVEL!  BE THE FIRST! ONLY A YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION!&nbs…
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5/15 Floor
€ 63,000
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Premium Complex Two blocks on 15 floors Apartments 1 + 1 a…
2 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 76,000
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 69,000
2 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 14
€ 102,000
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 64,000
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 57,000
Investment project No: 3 म ⁇ ⁇ ⁇ 🏢 New comfort class complex in the Tomyuk area, 600 m…
3 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 120,000
Investment project No: 3 म ⁇ 9 ⁇ 🏢 New luxury complex in the Kargypynara region, 300 met…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 79,000
Spacious new apartments in a luxury under construction complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1  in&nbs…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 75,000
Investment project No: 3 म ⁇ 9 ⁇ A new luxury complex in the Kargypynara region, 300 met…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 46,146
HIS QUARTER ON THE BELIEF OF TURKEY! BENEFITE PROPOSAL! Over 5 years, real estate has …
2 room apartmentin Canakci, Turkey
2 room apartment
Canakci, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 65,000
"Zera Homes offers new flats in a 12-storey complex under construction in the Ayas district …
2 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 68,000
"Zera Homes" offers new flats in an 8 floor complex under construction in Arpaçb…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 215,000
New flats and villas in a under construction complex in Arpaçbahşış, Erdemli by "Zera…
2 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 75,000
"Zera Homes" is offering new flats in a under-construction 15-floor complex in Tece, Mezitli…
4 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 179,000
Flats 3+1 in a luxury 8-storey complex under construction in Mezitli, Mersin by "Zera Homes"…
4 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 165 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 193,000
Ready to move 3+1 flats in an 8-storey complex in Mezitli, Mersin by "Zera Homes".  Spa…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 15/1 Floor
€ 62,000
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 72,000
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 68,000
1 + 1 53 M2 – 68,000 Heb. 2 + 1 96 M2 – 102,000 Heb. Central Natural Gas System – Heated f…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 61,000
We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popul…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 64,000
New residence in Tomyuk We present to your attention a new residence with its own multiple …
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 77,000
Mersin Teje District  1 + 1, 65 m2 gross. 55 m2 2 + 1, 100 m2  Start of constructi…

