Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Mentese
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mentese, Turkey

Marmaris
7
Mugla
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 422,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€ 430,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€ 220,000
Apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
Apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Area 135 m²
€ 216,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
€ 200,000

Properties features in Mentese, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir