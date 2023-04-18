Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Menderes
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Menderes, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Menderes, Turkey
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Menderes, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 43,937
Mia Koru Torbalı is a positive place where you can live life in harmony in every aspect. Its…
Apartmentin Yenikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Yenikoey, Turkey
€ 56,752
HOUSES FOR SALE IN IZMIR TURKEY In SKY-551, a new life away from the stress of the city a…
Apartmentin Yenikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Yenikoey, Turkey
€ 77,806
PROPERTY FOR SALE IN IZMIR SKY-547, which will be constructed by Ontan Group in Izmir Bay…
Apartmentin Yenikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Yenikoey, Turkey
€ 173,919
BUY APARTMENT IN TURKEY IZMIR SKY-549 has been designed as a top-class living project wit…
Apartmentin Yenikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Yenikoey, Turkey
€ 44,853
PREPARED FOR INVESTMENT IN IZMIR SKY-550 consists of 125 apartments and 17 commercial uni…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir