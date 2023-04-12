Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Villas

Lake Villas for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
975
Alanya
681
Sekerhane Mahallesi
681
Mersin
8
Gazipasa
3
Demre
2
Kemer
2
Doesemealti
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Degirmendere, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Degirmendere, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 810 m² Number of floors 2
€ 364,000

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go