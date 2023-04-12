Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 161 m² Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
4 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 190,000
We are glad to present you a new residential complex project in our catalog, built in the pr…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,964
Beautiful, spacious Apartment 2 + 1 in Oba by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
4 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 220 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 346,500
Apartment in Mahmutlar from the company Zera Homes layout 3 + 1, area 220 m². Year of c…
3 room apartmentin Duraliler, Turkey
3 room apartment
Duraliler, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
€ 155,000
INTERJER Air Conditioning Cable TV BalconyZhalyuzi Open Kitchen TerraceGas Heating of OBJECT…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 4 Floor
€ 83,000
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 190,000
The real estate agency in Turkey Zera Homes offers your attention a wonderful project under …
Apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
€ 150,905
An ultra-luxury residence project in Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most …
2 room apartmentin Turkey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Turkey, Turkey
2 bath 125 m² 2 Floor
€ 190,387
I will sell the furnished apartment 2 + 1 in a cozy residential complex with my own infrastr…
1 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 63,367
The apartments face east and nbsp;
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 485,234
Stunning premium duplex 3 + 1 by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 50Pe…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 458,029
IN ISTANBUL With its most advantageous position that connects Asia and Europe, It brin…

