Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
11499
Sekerhane Mahallesi
6351
Alanya
6330
Mersin
575
Gazipasa
119
Kepez
51
Muratpasa
34
Doesemealti
29
3 730 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 192,000
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far fro…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 120,920
Ultra-lux apartment on the first coastline in Mersin, Ayash The apartment is located on the …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
2 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 146,111
Cozy and stylish apartment is located on the top floor of a 14-storey building. The living r…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 65,000
We present you apartments on the second coastline in a 12-storey complex under construction …
1 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
1 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 146,000
Infrastructure of the complex: • Open pool • Outdoor children's pool • …
4 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 226,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 205,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 237,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/13 Floor
€ 321,500
First Coastfront Apartment with Sea and Mountain View Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
6 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
6 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 210 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 329,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 210,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex The apartme…

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
