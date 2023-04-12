UAE
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 479,500
Apartment from the owner with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and ameni…
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 209,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 181,296
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a beautiful complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, ChiplaklyDistance to the…
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
105 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 205,291
Apartment 2 + 1 in the premium complex in KonaklyArea: Antalya, Alanya, KonaklyDistance to t…
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 174,510
Penthouse 1 + 1 in the low-rise complex of the premium class in Avsallar under constructionA…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
4 Floor
€ 157,500
For sale is an apartment of 2 + 1 with an additional room in the growing area of Mersin, Arp…
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
123 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 315,087
Apartment 2 + 1 in a chic complex with a private beach in the center of AntalyaArea: Antalya…
3 room apartment
Yesilkoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 185,174
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in the modern area of AltıntaşArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashOur com…
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
Price on request
Apartment for sale in Mahmutlar are located in one of the most important cities in Turkey, A…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 250,615
Charming Duplex 3 + 1 in Oba with separate kitchenArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the…
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
74 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 199,813
Apartment 1 + 0 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, BachelieverA sophisticated and stylish lifestyle …
2 room apartment
Payallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 101,797
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite complex in Payallar. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Ant…
