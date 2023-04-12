Show property on map Show properties list
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room housein Karakocali, Turkey
4 room house
Karakocali, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 313 m² Number of floors 7
€ 685,000
Luxurious penthouse on the seafront overlooking the mountains and forest. Fully furnished. …
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 350 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 922,477
Magnificent Villa 5 + 1 with sea views in TEPEArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeThe villa is sold f…
4 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
4 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 246 m²
Price on request
Koşuyolu Supreme is being built as 5 blocks on 25 decares of land. The project includes 184 …
2 room apartmentin Elvanli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 118,500
Apartment in Kargypynary microdistrict, Erdemli with views of the sea, mountains and nature …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 109,000
1 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
Price on request
The apartment for sale on the sixth floor in Mahmutlar has a wonderful layout.  Apartment fo…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
Price on request
There is a project with magnificent apartments for sale in Oba Neighborhood, which is the li…
2 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 140,000
New apartments in a modern complex.  Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residen…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
Price on request
Buying investment properties in Oba, Alanya means not only making a step into the world of p…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 162,100
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a cozy complex near the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDista…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 130,000
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 155 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 447,908
Duplex villa 5 + 2 in GAZİPAŞAArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaAll rooms with sea view#1347

