UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
883
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Multilevel-apartment
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Antalya
11
Mersin
1
Multilevel apartments
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
Karakocali, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
313 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 685,000
Luxurious penthouse on the seafront overlooking the mountains and forest. Fully furnished. …
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
350 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 922,477
Magnificent Villa 5 + 1 with sea views in TEPEArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeThe villa is sold f…
4 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
246 m²
Price on request
Koşuyolu Supreme is being built as 5 blocks on 25 decares of land. The project includes 184 …
2 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 118,500
Apartment in Kargypynary microdistrict, Erdemli with views of the sea, mountains and nature …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 109,000
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Price on request
The apartment for sale on the sixth floor in Mahmutlar has a wonderful layout. Apartment fo…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
Price on request
There is a project with magnificent apartments for sale in Oba Neighborhood, which is the li…
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 140,000
New apartments in a modern complex. Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residen…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
Price on request
Buying investment properties in Oba, Alanya means not only making a step into the world of p…
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 162,100
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a cozy complex near the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDista…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 130,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
155 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 447,908
Duplex villa 5 + 2 in GAZİPAŞAArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaAll rooms with sea view#1347
Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map