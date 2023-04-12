UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
883
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Antalya
11499
Sekerhane Mahallesi
6351
Alanya
6330
Mersin
575
Gazipasa
119
Kepez
51
Muratpasa
34
Doesemealti
29
Mezitli
23
Erdemli
14
Konyaalti
9
Toroslar
7
Aksu
4
Yenisehir
4
Adana
2
Demre
2
Finike
2
Kemer
2
Tarsus
2
Silifke
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
3 053 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
Castle 9 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
9 bath
1 088 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Aladdin Palace, a ten-minute walk from the land of Legends (suitable for obtaining citize…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
16/24 Floor
€ 120,920
Ultra-lux apartment on the first coastline in Mersin, Ayash The apartment is located on the …
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
We present to your attention a new premium complex — class in the prestigious Oba area. The …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 bath
47 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We present to your attention a new cozy complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Locate…
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
8/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
5/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
168 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 453,448
Elite complex in the city center for your Turkish citizenship. The project is designed wi…
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 146,111
Cozy and stylish apartment is located on the top floor of a 14-storey building. The living r…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 65,000
We present you apartments on the second coastline in a 12-storey complex under construction …
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 146,000
Infrastructure of the complex: • Open pool • Outdoor children's pool • …
4 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 226,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 205,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 237,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 178,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
6 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
210 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 329,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map