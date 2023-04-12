UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Antalya
2616
Alanya
1869
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1869
Doesemealti
21
Gazipasa
21
Mersin
16
Demre
2
Kemer
2
Kepez
1
Muratpasa
1
Silifke
1
Yenisehir
1
House
2 006 properties total found
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
1 Floor
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
340 m²
3 Floor
€ 670,000
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
187 m²
4 Floor
€ 308,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 145,000
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
2 Floor
€ 157,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
4 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
321 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
1 Floor
€ 140,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
1 Floor
€ 297,000
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
155 m²
5 Floor
€ 407,000
Duplex Planning 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of 155…
Villa 5 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
280 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 376,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Villa layout and amenities To your attention, the company…
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 4 …
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
138 m²
1 Floor
€ 259,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
1 Floor
€ 89,900
A new grandiose residential complex project in the Avsallar region. On the territory of the …
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 407,000
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa with sea view Layout and convenience of the villa « Zera Homes » offers you a two-stor…
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities Offered for sale villa from « Zera Homes » w…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1 Floor
€ 104,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
500 m²
4 Floor
€ 1,250,000
On sale is a four-story planning villa 5 + 2 in the Kargicak area. Villa with a total area o…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Karakocali, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 467,500
Large villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities It is offered for sale a three-story p…
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
5 Floor
€ 137,500
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Introducing chic three-story villas in the Tepe area. Four separate planning villas 4 + 1, e…
Duplex 5 rooms
Antalya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 160,000
Introducing a new project in Antalya, the central district of Muratpasha. The project will c…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 275,000
In the Tepe area, the construction of nine three-story villas begins. Each villa has its own…
Villa 4 room villa
Kizilcasehir, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 462,000
Villa with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and amenities To your att…
Villa 3 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 217,499
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities The company "Zera Homes" offers you a villa …
