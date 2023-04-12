Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
1422
Alanya
1146
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1146
Gazipasa
18
Mersin
8
Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 254 properties total found
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 187 m² 4 Floor
€ 308,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 4 Floor
€ 473,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 297,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m² 5 Floor
€ 407,000
Duplex Planning 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of 155…
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² 1 Floor
€ 259,000
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1 Floor
€ 89,900
A new grandiose residential complex project in the Avsallar region. On the territory of the …
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 104,000
Duplex 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 5 Floor
€ 137,500
Duplex 5 roomsin Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Antalya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
Introducing a new project in Antalya, the central district of Muratpasha. The project will c…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 89,000
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Demirtash area. The project is pl…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 138,000
A residential complex project in the Avsallar area. The project consists of one 7-story bloc…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The complex is designed on an area …
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² 5 Floor
€ 350,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential …
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1 Floor
€ 117,500
A residential complex project in the Payallar area. The complex consists of two blocks desig…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 4 Floor
€ 352,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment with a total area of 160m2 and a layout of 3…
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² 9 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the ninth to tenth floors of a re…
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 380 m² 3 Floor
€ 467,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third to fourth floors of the…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1 Floor
€ 109,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The project consists of one 7-story…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² 3 Floor
€ 368,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third or fourth floors of a r…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² 3 Floor
€ 346,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on 3-4 floors of a residential complex. The apartmen…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 99,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. A small project consists of one 6-s…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 320 m² 10 Floor
€ 396,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on the 10-11 floors of a residential complex. The ap…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 109,500
New residential complex project in the Payallar area. The project will be located on the ter…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 275,000
Premium furnished duplex 3 + 1 with luxurious panoramic views Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konakly…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 180 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 236,500
Chic duplex 3 + 1 luxury in a prestigious new buildingArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to…
Duplex 3 roomsin Demirtas, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Demirtas, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 184,000
Luxurious duplex 2 + 1 in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the sea: 2700D…

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir