Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
1422
Alanya
1146
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1146
Gazipasa
18
Mersin
8
395 properties total found
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 275,000
Premium furnished duplex 3 + 1 with luxurious panoramic views Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konakly…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 160 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 203,500
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 1200The apartme…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 250 m² 13/13 Floor
€ 478,500
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the sea: 45…
Duplex 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 623,400
Luxurious duplex with private garden 6 + 2 in KESTELArea: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 271 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,045,000
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 280 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 467,500
Spacious duplex 5 + 1 with city and sea views in ŞEKERHANE for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Ala…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 160 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 264,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a great view of citizenship in an elite complex with full social activity …
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 528,000
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 350Spacious duple…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 385,000
Excellent duplex 3 + 1 in HACETArea: Antalya, Alanya, HajetDistance to the sea: 300Comfortab…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 312,400
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, KonaklyDistance to the sea: 500Devel…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 159 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 346,500
Comfortable duplex with garden 3 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 2…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 192,500
Urgent sale of penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views of the nature and pine forest in Demirta…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 544,500
Ultra Luxury Penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views and luxurious furniture at HASBAHÇE for ci…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 253,000
Chic new spacious penthouse in a separate kitchen 4 + 1 in CİKCİLLİ Area: Antalya, Alanya, G…
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 350 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 462,000
Elite penthouse 5 + 1 with beautiful sea views and luxurious furniture in ObaArea: Antalya, …
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 313,500
Spacious Elite Penthouse 3 + 1 in a new complex in GÜLLERPINARIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Guler …
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 632,500
Penthouse 3 + 2 with furniture and chic views of the sea and the fortress for VNZH in KIZLAR…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 9
€ 510,000
 Furnished large, bright apartment by the sea, with a huge terrace and chic views in a …
Duplex 5 roomsin Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Ciplakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 368,500
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in CİKCİLLİArea: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliDistance to the sea: 1500Du…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 275 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 704,000
Ultra Luxury Penthouse 4 + 1 with perfect sea views in an elite citizenship complex in Tosmu…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 290,400
Large penthouse 4 + 1 with a terrace for VNZH in an elite complex in CİKCİLLİ Area: Antalya,…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 341,000
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in an elite complex with sea views in CİKCİLLİ Area: Antalya, Alanya, G…
Duplex 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 340 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 286,000
Duplex 5 + 2 with terrace and sea view in CİKCİLLİ Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliDistance …
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 175 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 440,000
Beautiful penthouse 3 + 1 with a balcony, terrace and luxurious furniture in BÜYÜKHASBAHÇE A…
Duplex 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 429,000
Spacious unique penthouse 6 + 1 in SUGÖZÜ with furniture and two large terracesArea: Antalya…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 195,800
Beautiful duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashPanoramic duplex has vie…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
Garden Spacious Duplex 2 + 1 with a terrace for sunset in Conakles for citizenshipArea: Anta…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 170 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 572,000
Unique penthouse 4 + 1 with luxurious furniture for citizenship in Oba by the seaArea: Antal…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 190 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 440,000
Unique penthouse 3 + 2 with a luxurious view of the premium residence for citizenshipArea: A…
Duplex 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 340 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 302,500
Elite penthouse 5 + 2 with sea view and castle in CİKCİLLİ for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Ala…

