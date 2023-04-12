Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
1422
Alanya
1146
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1146
Gazipasa
18
Mersin
8
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 255,947
Lovely Apartment 1 + 1 in Saray with Luxury Sea ViewArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiEverything y…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 61,593
Key features Ideal Location Suitable for Investment 200 m to City Center 250 m t…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 69,804
Apartment 1 + 1 furnished in Avsallar Area: Antalya, Alanya, AvsallarDistance to the sea: 10…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 3
€ 45,179
Apartment for sale 1 + 1, 70 μv: Salon combined with kitchen ( American layout ) + 1 bedroom…
4 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 239,951
Perfect apartment 3 + 1 with incredible panoramic viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, Kyuchukhasbahc…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 329,326
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 8
€ 67,673
1 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 375,583
In one of the most valuable areas of the city with seven hills, a unique living place rises …
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 111 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 330,599
Furnished apartment 2 + 1 by the sea in a luxurious complex in TosmurArea: Antalya, Alanya, …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 147,848
2 + 1Area: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to the sea: 750A great project from Kurt Group is…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 424 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 865,277
Elite ultra-fluous villa 6 + 1 premium with private pool and incredible citizenship in BEKTA…
1 room apartmentin Payallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Payallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 98,996
We are pleased to present to your attention an exclusive and high-quality boutique apartment…

