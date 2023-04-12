Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
8883
Sekerhane Mahallesi
4482
Alanya
4461
Mersin
559
Gazipasa
98
Kepez
50
Muratpasa
33
Mezitli
23
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 089 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 13 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1, has a total area of 64 m2 and is located in the complex o…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,500
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 148,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 159,500
We present to your attention the layout apartment 1 + 1. The apartment with a total area of …
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 13 Floor
€ 154,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 13th floor of a fifteen-story resid…
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
2 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 194,500
Apartments for rent and life Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera …
4 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
3 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 132,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 151,000
New apartments near the sea Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera H…
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 142,000
New apartments with mountain views in a complex with infrastructure Apartment layout and ame…
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir