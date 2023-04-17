Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Maslak Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

9 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 147 m² Number of floors 41
€ 1,585,143
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
1 room apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 287,320
2 room apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 101 m² Number of floors 47
€ 950,000
Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial cen…
Duplex 5 roomsin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4 Floor
€ 659,000
Istanbul — is the largest city in Turkey, it is a trade, cultural and industrial center, as …
Apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
119 m²
€ 482,496
42 MASLAK Brief Life is the art of creating meaning. We believe that life’s mean…
Apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 419,229
Why this property؟ The geographical location is close to the business life in the city cent…
Apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 588,449
Why this property؟ The Istanbul Maslak Apartments project is located in the most prominent …
Apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 1,030,153
Why this property؟ The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region,…
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Developmentsin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Developments
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 293,139
42 Maslak Project is in the Sarıyer Borough in the Maslak district of Istanbul. Maslak is…

Properties features in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir