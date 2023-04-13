Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
31
Kocaeli
5
Bueyuekcekmece
4
Izmit
3
Beylikduezue
2
Sakarya
2
Sancaktepe
1
Tekirdağ
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Villa 3 room villain Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi …

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir