Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats with Contemporary and Luxe Design in Istanbul. Stylish flats are located in o…
€ 387,000
1 room apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Realtor Global offers an apartment in a Friendly residential complex, surrounded by silence,…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 13 200 m²
Currently, we live so far from nature that on weekends we go to green areas, traveling for k…
€ 303,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul. The flats in the luxurious resid…
€ 1,170,000
1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
In the center of Alanya there is a new grandiose complex from a developer with an impeccable…
€ 115,000
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
The Ellipse Istanbul Residences project is located on Basın Ekspres in Enibosn, an area in t…
€ 271,000
4 room apartment in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€ 428,000
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartment 2 + 1 near the sea in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the sea…
€ 174,128
1 room apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/7
5 * hotel infrastructure complex Cashless payment with Russian banks in rubles is possible …
€ 156,462
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
HP 4 Elite House is the new address for those who want a comfortable, exclusive and luxuriou…
€ 152,884
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
New Build Apartments in Well-Located Complex in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The new build apartment…
€ 1,315,000
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Currently, we live so far from nature that on weekends we go to green areas, traveling for k…
€ 938,000

