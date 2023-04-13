Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region

Pool Residential properties for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
1111
Kocaeli
53
Esenyurt
42
Kadikoey
37
Cekmekoey
28
Kartal
24
Tahtakale Mahallesi
21
Ueskuedar
20
274 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 152,700
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Villa 6 room villain Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 227 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² 12 Floor
€ 290,000
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Villa 5 room villain Kurtkoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kurtkoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 183 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 659,500
Luxury villa of premium class 4 + 1 in SakaryaArea: Sakarya, Sapanja, Kirkpinar HassanpashaL…
Villa Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 264,500
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
3 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 134,900
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 157,000
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
5 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 222 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,300
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
Duplex 5 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 254 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 416,200
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
2 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 142,500
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
3 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 166,400
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
4 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 191,900
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
5 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 326,000
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
Duplex 4 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 166 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,100
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
Duplex 5 roomsin Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 229 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
4 room apartmentin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 217,100
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 181 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 241,900
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 320,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 562,100
Chic apartment 1 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, Shishli The best location, amazing views of the…

