Pool Studios for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
New residential complex project in the Avsallar area. The project consists of one 6-story bl…
€ 77,500
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment 1 + 1 with access to the garden in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe apartment is …
€ 110,809
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
Alanya Apartments with Private Beach in the Off-Plan Residential Project New Alanya apartmen…
€ 450,000
Apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
OPPORTUNITY FOR HIGH PROFITABLE INVESTMENT PROJECT OVERVIEW SKY-316  has a total area of …
€ 73,427
5 room apartment in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€ 428,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 8/10
Luxury Apartments in a Project with Advantageous Location in Saray Stylish apartments are lo…
€ 351,000
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Chic Apartments Near Subway and Coast in Kucukcekmece Istanbul. The newly built apartments a…
€ 226,000
Villa 5 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 405 m²
Floor 3/3
Villas in AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bektash Project will be in Alanya in the BEKTAŞ…
€ 729,131
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 173,811
4 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 15
€ 129,000
Duplex in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
For sale apartment-penthouse in Avsallar. Planning apartment 2 + 1, total area 105 m2, dista…
€ 119,000
3 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
An elite residential complex is located in the Fatih region, the central part of the city of…
€ 1,910,057

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
