Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Studios

Lakefront Studios for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Penthouse 3 rooms in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Central Real Estate Within Walking Distance to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar draws att…
€ 270,000
1 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 91 m²
Currently, we live so far from nature that on weekends we go to green areas, traveling for k…
€ 586,000
3 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment in the area open for obtaining a residence permit, at the last stage of constructi…
€ 224,581
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Flats in a Complex with Pool in İstanbul Basaksehir. The chic flats in Istanbul Basakse…
€ 387,000
3 room apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€ 155,249
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€ 999,000
3 room apartment in Sincan, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments within a Complex with Indoor Swimming Pool in Ankara The modern-designed apartmen…
€ 143,000
5 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/4
Species of premium class in Bektas We present to your attention a premium species complex w…
€ 492,615
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
Project FeaturesThis project offers residential alternatives with gardens on the floor, wher…
€ 436,000
2 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
     Apartments 1 +1, 2 +1, 4 +1 in a building complex in Oba by Zera Homes. …
€ 117,780
2 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments from the owner with the possibility to obtain a residence permit and citizenship.…
€ 145,229
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Special-Design Villas in Uniquely Located Boutique Complex in Bodrum Torba Villas are locate…
€ 1,050,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir