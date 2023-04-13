UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
233 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
590 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
81 m²
Number of floors 29
€ 242,154
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 40
€ 984,942
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Ist…
2 room apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
258 m²
17/44 Floor
€ 1,072,000
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 545,823
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities: walking space, pl…
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
169 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 427,170
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities: walking space, pl…
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
257 m²
€ 479,905
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 189,768
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
€ 454,653
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 284,158
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 238,693
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
187 m²
€ 501,028
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 501,028
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 210,959
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
510 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
4 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
256 m²
€ 869,660
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
3 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
157 m²
€ 724,808
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
2 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
€ 509,120
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
House
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 268,973
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
