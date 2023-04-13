Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
233 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
4 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
Condo 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 590 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 29
€ 242,154
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 40
€ 984,942
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Ist…
2 room apartmentin Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 258 m² 17/44 Floor
€ 1,072,000
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
4 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 19
€ 545,823
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
3 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m² Number of floors 19
€ 427,170
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 257 m²
€ 479,905
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 189,768
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 454,653
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 284,158
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 238,693
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 187 m²
€ 501,028
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 501,028
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 210,959
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 510 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
Villa 4 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
4 room housein Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 256 m²
€ 869,660
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
3 room housein Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m²
€ 724,808
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
2 room housein Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 509,120
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
Housein Kadikoey, Turkey
House
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 268,973
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…

