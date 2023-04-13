UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
885
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Rooms
Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul
1
Room
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1 Floor
€ 52,500
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 134,000
New apartment with the opportunity of obtaining a residence permit The apartment layout and …
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 121,738
Residence 1 + 1 in the trendy Mahmutlar areaArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarResidence 1 + 1 …
1 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
Price on request
Real estate profitable investment for those who desire a peaceful lifestyle by the sea or re…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 901,532
Beautiful apartment 2 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of…
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
214 m²
€ 634,014
-474 appartments + 160 home offices + 126 commercial shops- Rental Guarantee 6% for 3 years…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 137,500
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities of the com…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 110,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the first ( third residential ) floor …
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 156,671
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in the center near the sea in the Saray areaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDi…
Apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
€ 104,570
REAL ESTATE BAHCESEHIR ISTANBUL With unique panoramic view and from the highest point in…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 166,198
Luxury furnished apartment 1 + 1 by the seaArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 150Exce…
2 room apartment
Lara, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 182,693
Antalya, Lara district, Guzeloba Layout 2 + 1 (two bedrooms + living room), as well as 2 ba…
Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map