Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul
20
20
Bakirkoey
2
2
Ayazaga Mahallesi
1
1
Beylikduezue
1
1
Beyoglu
1
1
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
1
1
Eyuepsultan
1
1
Silivri
1
1
Ueskuedar
1
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
354 m²
Price on request
Your new home in Alanya, Bella Land, is waiting for you in Alanya Oba. In this project, whic…
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 152,052
Apartment with chic repair and new furniture 3 + 1 in GÜLLERPINARIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gul…
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 280,526
Magnificent villa 2 + 1 with sea and fortress viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDistance t…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
1 042 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,587,882
Awesome villa 5 + 2 in TepArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeNature, castle and sea view from each r…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
4 Floor
€ 162,500
We bring to your attention the project of the premium residential complex class - in the Gaz…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Price on request
You are 524.9 steps to the beautiful beaches you will reach in less than 3 minutes from your…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 153,495
Beautiful furnished apartment 1 + 1 Area: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDistance to the sea: 1500…
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 139,541
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2300G…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 209,000
Apartment from the owner with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and ameni…
5 room apartment
Degirmendere, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 470,591
Chic Villa In Both At Construction StagesArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 435…
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 97,000
New apartment in a modern complex Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Th…
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
217 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 292,170
Chic penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a new elite complex in the distance from the bustl…
