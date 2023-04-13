Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
20
Bakirkoey
2
Ayazaga Mahallesi
1
Beylikduezue
1
Beyoglu
1
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
1
Eyuepsultan
1
Silivri
1
5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/19 Floor
€ 234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/28 Floor
€ 275,000
Multilevel apartmentsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 263,699
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/18 Floor
€ 449,000

