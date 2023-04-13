Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
20
Bakirkoey
2
Ayazaga Mahallesi
1
Beylikduezue
1
Beyoglu
1
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
1
Eyuepsultan
1
Silivri
1
Show more
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Duplex 3 roomsin Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 118 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 170,336
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in a modern new buildingArea: Antalya, Alanya, AvsallarDistance to the sea…
4 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 384,941
5 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 215 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities of the apa…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
Price on request
There is an amazing Project in Oba! There are four different types of flats for sale. Each h…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 185,253
Lovely apartment in Alanya 2 + 1 Area: Antalya, AlanyaChic apartment in Alanya with repair, …
Duplex 4 roomsin Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Payallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 180 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 365,656
Magnificent Penthouse 3 + 1 in PayallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDistance to the sea: 2…
4 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
4 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 387 m²
€ 431,920
Always keeping peace of your family in its focus, safe and affordable life in the heart of n…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 108,270
1 + 1 , 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 apartments are for sale in a new residential complex in …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 82,089
Chic Apartment 2 + 1 in MERSİNArea: Mersin, MezitliDistance to the sea: 286General character…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 78,336
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in Mahmutlar by the SeaArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to…
1 room apartmentin Payallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Payallar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
Price on request
Get a comfortable life with apartments for sale in Alanya. The project, which is being built…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 206,906
Oba kompleksArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 2000The apartment is suitable fo…

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir