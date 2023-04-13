Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Kocaeli
53
Esenyurt
42
Kadikoey
37
Cekmekoey
28
Kartal
24
Tahtakale Mahallesi
21
Ueskuedar
20
Fatih Mahallesi
18
60 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 512,693
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m²
€ 876,143
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 619,557
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 535,099
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
5 room housein Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 495 m²
€ 2,402,147
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
4 room housein Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 286 m²
€ 1,374,707
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
The complex of villas in Silivri, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, with sea views…
3 room housein Kartal, Turkey
3 room house
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 152 m²
€ 456,017
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
Housein Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
93 m²
€ 264,608
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
Housein Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 171,404
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
2 room apartmentin Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 4
€ 622,875
FEEL THE QUALITY, BREATHE THE CLEAN AIR OF BELGRADE FORESTS, LIVE IN A LOW-STOREY ARCHITECTU…
1 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
Price on request
One of the most lucrative Real Estate awaits new investors in one of the most iconic cities …
2 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
Price on request
The apartments for sale in Istanbul are offered in 2&3-bedroom configurations amongst vibran…
2 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
3 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 1/22 Floor
€ 218,233
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 500,118
КВАРТИРА НА УЧАСТКЕ В СУАДИЕ 140 КВАДРАТНЫХ МЕТРОВ НЕТТО ГОСТИНАЯ КУХНЯ СПАЛЬНЯ ФРАНЦУЗСКИЙ…
5 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 221 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,347,000
modern apartment 4 + 1 in a premium complex Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium project …
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 414,100
modern apartment 1 + 1 in a new project Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium project in I…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 519,900
apartment 2 + 1 in Istanbul in a premium complex Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium pro…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 149 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 588,300
apartment 3 + 1 in a new facility in Istanbul Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium projec…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 268 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,327,400
Awesome apartment 3 + 1 in a unique complexArea: Istanbul, BeikozA unique project that is be…
2 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
Price on request
Avcılar is hosting a new and luxurious housing project.  You will definitely not be indiffer…
2 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
Price on request
You will be amazed by the housing project designed by considering the expectations and needs…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 13/40 Floor
Price on request
With the sauna and steam room, you will be able to get rid of the stress of the day, enjoy t…
2 room apartmentin Besiktas, Turkey
2 room apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Beşiktaş is hosting a new and luxurious housing project. Established on a huge area of ​​17,…
1 room apartmentin Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
Price on request
You and İ know the best place in the world always will be our home. Have you traveled for a …
2 room apartmentin Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
Price on request
Basaksehir district is distinguished by high transport accessibility, well-established infra…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 30
€ 300,000
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
