Mountain View Houses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m²
€ 876,143
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 619,557
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 535,099
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
5 room housein Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 495 m²
€ 2,402,147
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
4 room housein Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 286 m²
€ 1,374,707
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
The complex of villas in Silivri, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, with sea views…
3 room housein Kartal, Turkey
3 room house
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 152 m²
€ 456,017
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
Housein Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
93 m²
€ 264,608
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
Housein Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 171,404
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
2 room housein Prince Islands, Turkey
2 room house
Prince Islands, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 253,000
In Istanbul apartments for sale on the prince's islands are in an ecological place. The …
Villa 3 room villain Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi …

