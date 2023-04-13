UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
885
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul
61
Kocaeli
11
Fatih Mahallesi
8
Ueskuedar
3
Ataevler Mahallesi
2
Cekmekoey
2
Kadikoey
2
Kuecuekcekmece
2
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
1
Basaksehir
1
Izmit
1
Maslak Mahallesi
1
Rami Cuma Mahallesi
1
Sisli
1
Show more
Show less
Duplex
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
134 m²
12 Floor
€ 290,000
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
134 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
134 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 5 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
254 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 416,200
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
Duplex 4 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
166 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 175,100
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
229 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
103 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
152 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
226 m²
23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
181 m²
23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 558,500
Awesome and cozy duplex 2 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis project, l…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
173 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 538,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
Duplex 6 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
328 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,614,500
Duplex 5 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
279 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,556,300
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbu…
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 596,700
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
210 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 768,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 by the sea in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistanc…
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
363 m²
27/27 Floor
€ 745,900
Penthouse 6 + 1 in the new unique complex of Istanbul with an ideal locationArea: Istanbul, …
Duplex 4 rooms
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
267 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 2,582,600
Luxurious, spacious duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerThe complex is located on …
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
249 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,061,700
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers…
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
225 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 949,600
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers who …
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
184 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 367,800
Graceful duplex 3 + 1 in the family complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Is…
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 279,500
Stylish two-level apartment in the paradise complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
216 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 401,400
Elite duplex 4 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!A…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map