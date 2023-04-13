Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
61
Kocaeli
11
Fatih Mahallesi
8
Ueskuedar
3
Ataevler Mahallesi
2
Cekmekoey
2
Kadikoey
2
Kuecuekcekmece
2
46 properties total found
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² 12 Floor
€ 290,000
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 5 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 254 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 416,200
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
Duplex 4 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 166 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,100
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
Duplex 5 roomsin Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 229 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 181 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 157 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 558,500
Awesome and cozy duplex 2 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis project, l…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 173 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 538,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
Duplex 6 roomsin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 328 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,614,500
Duplex 5 roomsin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 279 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,556,300
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbu…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 596,700
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 768,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 by the sea in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistanc…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 363 m² 27/27 Floor
€ 745,900
Penthouse 6 + 1 in the new unique complex of Istanbul with an ideal locationArea: Istanbul, …
Duplex 4 roomsin Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 267 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,582,600
Luxurious, spacious duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerThe complex is located on …
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 249 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,061,700
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 225 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 949,600
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers who …
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 184 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 367,800
Graceful duplex 3 + 1 in the family complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Is…
Duplex 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 279,500
Stylish two-level apartment in the paradise complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 401,400
Elite duplex 4 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!A…

