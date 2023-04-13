UAE
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul
61
Kocaeli
11
Fatih Mahallesi
8
Ueskuedar
3
Ataevler Mahallesi
2
Cekmekoey
2
Kadikoey
2
Kuecuekcekmece
2
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
1
Basaksehir
1
Izmit
1
Maslak Mahallesi
1
Rami Cuma Mahallesi
1
Sisli
1
Show more
Show less
Duplex
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
226 m²
23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
181 m²
23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
565 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 3,420,700
Presidential penthouse 4.5 + 2 with two living rooms in the historical center in Beşiktaş. S…
Duplex 8 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
483 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 2,964,000
Two-level penthouse 6.5 + 2 for sophisticated life near the legendary Bosphorus Strait in Be…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
502 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 2,402,700
Chic duplex 5.5 + 1 for life and investment in an elite complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CI…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
294 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,685,900
Ideal two-level apartment 4 + 1 in an elite complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Ar…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
527 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 3,306,200
Royal two-level apartment 3.5 + 2 with two living rooms in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHI…
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,448,000
Luxurious duplex 3 + 1 in the coolest complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Is…
Duplex 7 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
280 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,639,300
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
173 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 538,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 596,700
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
210 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 768,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 by the sea in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistanc…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
277 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 859,900
Luxury duplex 3 + 2 in a new building in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, EsenjurtDistance to the sea…
Duplex 8 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
260 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 637,000
Penthouse 7 + 1 for the most sophisticated in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District:…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 505,900
Luxurious two-level apartments 5 + 1 in the most modern complex. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Di…
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 590,200
Elite duplex 6 + 1 in the beautiful Beylikdüzü area. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District: Ista…
