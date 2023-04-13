Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
61
Kocaeli
11
Fatih Mahallesi
8
Ueskuedar
3
Ataevler Mahallesi
2
Cekmekoey
2
Kadikoey
2
Kuecuekcekmece
2
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 181 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 565 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 3,420,700
Presidential penthouse 4.5 + 2 with two living rooms in the historical center in Beşiktaş. S…
Duplex 8 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 483 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,964,000
Two-level penthouse 6.5 + 2 for sophisticated life near the legendary Bosphorus Strait in Be…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 502 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,402,700
Chic duplex 5.5 + 1 for life and investment in an elite complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CI…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 294 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,685,900
Ideal two-level apartment 4 + 1 in an elite complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Ar…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 527 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 3,306,200
Royal two-level apartment 3.5 + 2 with two living rooms in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHI…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 230 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,448,000
Luxurious duplex 3 + 1 in the coolest complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Is…
Duplex 7 roomsin Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 280 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,639,300
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 173 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 538,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 596,700
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 768,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 by the sea in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistanc…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 277 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 859,900
Luxury duplex 3 + 2 in a new building in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, EsenjurtDistance to the sea…
Duplex 8 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 260 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 637,000
Penthouse 7 + 1 for the most sophisticated in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District:…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 200 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 505,900
Luxurious two-level apartments 5 + 1 in the most modern complex. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Di…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 590,200
Elite duplex 6 + 1 in the beautiful Beylikdüzü area. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District: Ista…

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir