Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 296,405
Beautiful Apartment 2 + 1 in Mahmutlar by the SeaArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 220 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 476,365
Duplex 3 + 1 at the new residence by the sea in KARGICAK Area: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDist…
Villa 4 room villain Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 268,201
Villa 800 Meters From The Sea With A View Of The National Park 230m2 including terraces …
2 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 99,000
New apartments in a modern complex.  Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residen…
4 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 158,788
Apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious area near the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 245 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 804,527
Ultra luxury villa with unique layout 4 + 1 for citizenship in BEKTAŞArea: Antalya, Alanya, …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 191,604
Comfortable apartment 2 + 1 in CİKCİLLİArea: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliDistance to the sea: 1…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 137,737
2 bathrooms + 1 toilet & nbsp ; 2 balconies & nbsp ; The apartment overlooks the west …
3 room housein Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room house
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 184 m²
€ 627,421
Nef Kandilli Brief Nef is coming to Kandilli to offer a comfortable and peaceful life,…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 220,000
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a resid…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 349,334
Chic detached villa 3 + 1 in KARGICAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDistance to the sea: 170…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 339,274
This is a unique residential complex located in the European part of the city, in the heart …

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

