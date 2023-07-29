Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Bungalow

Pool Bungalows for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Charming Apartment 3 + 1 by the sea in KargicakArea: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDistance to th…
€ 237,447
Apartment in Akarca, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca, Turkey
For sale apartment in Kargicak. Planning of apartment 2 + 1, total area 100 m2, and distance…
€ 269,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 7/7
3 + 1 Penhouse In New Building For InvestingArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDistance to the s…
€ 143,907
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
The Ellipse Istanbul Residences project is located on Basın Ekspres in Enibosn, an area in t…
€ 111,000
2 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
The complex is located in the Tarabya quarter of the Saryer district, in the European part o…
€ 660,673
1 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Project Offering 5-Star Hotel Comfort in Alanya Kargicak The double-block pr…
€ 145,000
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent Apartment 2 + 1 in Tosmur by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the s…
€ 179,405
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
A residential complex project in the Payallar area. The complex consists of two 8-story bloc…
€ 126,000
3 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
€ 557,356
1 room apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 95,951
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment in a Wheelchair Friendly Complex in the Center of Yalova. The duplex apartment is …
€ 121,000
3 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Live your life to the fullest in the center of the city! Whether you live alone or with your…
€ 498,575

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir