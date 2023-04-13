Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Kagithane
14
Sisli
14
Ayazaga Mahallesi
11
Bursa
11
Izmit
11
Avcilar
10
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
10
Basaksehir
10
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
173 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
4 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
Condo 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 590 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 29
€ 242,154
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 40
€ 984,942
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Ist…
2 room apartmentin Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 258 m² 17/44 Floor
€ 1,072,000
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 179 m² Number of floors 30
€ 636,700
Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view,…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 32
€ 299,624
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 147 m² Number of floors 41
€ 1,585,143
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 132 m² Number of floors 12
€ 509,941
Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, in the heart of Istan…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 99 m² Number of floors 15
€ 431,000
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Istanbul, Turkey We offer spacious a…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 52 m² Number of floors 14
€ 317,609
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 241,900
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 320,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 91 m² Number of floors 7
€ 482,219
Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 179 m² Number of floors 15
€ 1,094,643
New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
4 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 274 m² Number of floors 24
€ 872,658
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
1 room apartmentin Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 161 m² Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 7
€ 394,961
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 13
€ 353,676
New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 9
€ 236,112
New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey W…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 223 m² Number of floors 44
€ 1,974,000
Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turk…
2 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir