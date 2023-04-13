UAE
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment
Clear all
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 512,693
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
2 room apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 622,875
FEEL THE QUALITY, BREATHE THE CLEAN AIR OF BELGRADE FORESTS, LIVE IN A LOW-STOREY ARCHITECTU…
1 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
Price on request
One of the most lucrative Real Estate awaits new investors in one of the most iconic cities …
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
Price on request
The apartments for sale in Istanbul are offered in 2&3-bedroom configurations amongst vibran…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
132 m²
10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
1/22 Floor
€ 218,233
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 500,118
КВАРТИРА НА УЧАСТКЕ В СУАДИЕ 140 КВАДРАТНЫХ МЕТРОВ НЕТТО ГОСТИНАЯ КУХНЯ СПАЛЬНЯ ФРАНЦУЗСКИЙ…
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
221 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,347,000
modern apartment 4 + 1 in a premium complex Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium project …
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 414,100
modern apartment 1 + 1 in a new project Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium project in I…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 519,900
apartment 2 + 1 in Istanbul in a premium complex Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium pro…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
149 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 588,300
apartment 3 + 1 in a new facility in Istanbul Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium projec…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
268 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,327,400
Awesome apartment 3 + 1 in a unique complexArea: Istanbul, BeikozA unique project that is be…
2 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
Price on request
Avcılar is hosting a new and luxurious housing project. You will definitely not be indiffer…
2 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
Price on request
You will be amazed by the housing project designed by considering the expectations and needs…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
132 m²
13/40 Floor
Price on request
With the sauna and steam room, you will be able to get rid of the stress of the day, enjoy t…
2 room apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
Price on request
Beşiktaş is hosting a new and luxurious housing project. Established on a huge area of 17,…
1 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
Price on request
You and İ know the best place in the world always will be our home. Have you traveled for a …
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
Price on request
Basaksehir district is distinguished by high transport accessibility, well-established infra…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 300,000
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…
1 room apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
2 m²
Price on request
İ know that looking for a home abroad is a long and bureaucratic process. You are wrong. Let…
2 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Göktürk is a conservative family neighborhood in İstanbul which offers a high leve…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
6/18 Floor
€ 240,000
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Price on request
Get ready for a fun life with apartments for sale in Istanbul! You will be amazed by the co…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3 Floor
€ 420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/19 Floor
€ 234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/28 Floor
€ 275,000
Multilevel apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 263,699
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
Price on request
The spacious apartments for sale in Istanbul are available in two, three, and four-bedroom c…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/18 Floor
€ 449,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
