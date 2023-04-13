Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Maltepe
5
Sariyer
5
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
4
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi
4
Guengoeren
4
Harbiye Mahallesi
4
Kartepe
4
Pendik
4
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
48 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 512,693
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
2 room apartmentin Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 4
€ 622,875
FEEL THE QUALITY, BREATHE THE CLEAN AIR OF BELGRADE FORESTS, LIVE IN A LOW-STOREY ARCHITECTU…
1 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
Price on request
One of the most lucrative Real Estate awaits new investors in one of the most iconic cities …
2 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
Price on request
The apartments for sale in Istanbul are offered in 2&3-bedroom configurations amongst vibran…
2 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
3 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 1/22 Floor
€ 218,233
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 500,118
КВАРТИРА НА УЧАСТКЕ В СУАДИЕ 140 КВАДРАТНЫХ МЕТРОВ НЕТТО ГОСТИНАЯ КУХНЯ СПАЛЬНЯ ФРАНЦУЗСКИЙ…
5 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 221 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,347,000
modern apartment 4 + 1 in a premium complex Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium project …
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 414,100
modern apartment 1 + 1 in a new project Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium project in I…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 519,900
apartment 2 + 1 in Istanbul in a premium complex Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium pro…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 149 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 588,300
apartment 3 + 1 in a new facility in Istanbul Area: Istanbul, MaltepeA modern premium projec…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 268 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,327,400
Awesome apartment 3 + 1 in a unique complexArea: Istanbul, BeikozA unique project that is be…
2 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
Price on request
Avcılar is hosting a new and luxurious housing project.  You will definitely not be indiffer…
2 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
Price on request
You will be amazed by the housing project designed by considering the expectations and needs…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 13/40 Floor
Price on request
With the sauna and steam room, you will be able to get rid of the stress of the day, enjoy t…
2 room apartmentin Besiktas, Turkey
2 room apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Beşiktaş is hosting a new and luxurious housing project. Established on a huge area of ​​17,…
1 room apartmentin Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
Price on request
You and İ know the best place in the world always will be our home. Have you traveled for a …
2 room apartmentin Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
Price on request
Basaksehir district is distinguished by high transport accessibility, well-established infra…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 30
€ 300,000
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…
1 room apartmentin Maltepe, Turkey
1 room apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2 m²
Price on request
İ know that looking for a home abroad is a long and bureaucratic process. You are wrong. Let…
2 room apartmentin Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 5
Price on request
Göktürk is a conservative family neighborhood in İstanbul which offers a high leve…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 6/18 Floor
€ 240,000
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
Price on request
Get ready for a fun life with apartments for sale in Istanbul!  You will be amazed by the co…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/19 Floor
€ 234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/28 Floor
€ 275,000
Multilevel apartmentsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 263,699
2 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
Price on request
The spacious apartments for sale in Istanbul are available in two, three, and four-bedroom c…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/18 Floor
€ 449,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir