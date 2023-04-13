Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Lake Apartments for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Eyuepsultan
7
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi
6
Bagcilar
6
Bakirkoey
6
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi
5
Maltepe
5
Piri Pasa Mahallesi
5
Sariyer
5
6 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 161 m² Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 7
€ 394,961
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 206 m² Number of floors 18
€ 461,094
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 10
€ 422,500
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 43
€ 595,000
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turke…
3 room apartmentin Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² Number of floors 1
€ 173,436
Family, life, comfort focused project Meva Anadolu consists of 750 residences in 10 blocks. …

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
