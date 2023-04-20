Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Prince Islands
  5. Maden Mahallesi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Maden Mahallesi, Turkey

Prince Islands
1
1 property total found
2 room housein Prince Islands, Turkey
2 room house
Prince Islands, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 253,000
In Istanbul apartments for sale on the prince's islands are in an ecological place. The …

Properties features in Maden Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir