Turkey
Lake Residential properties for sale in Turkey
apartments
11530
houses
3021
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
161 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 394,961
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
206 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 461,094
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
150 m²
35/45 Floor
€ 2,069,000
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
112 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 422,500
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
Number of floors 43
€ 595,000
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turke…
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
44 m²
12/22 Floor
€ 549,000
BEST PLACE, AMOUNT OF BOSFOR, HIGH QUALITY AND MOST BENEFIT FOR INVESTMENTS IN THE STAMBUL C…
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
€ 190,000
KEY ESPECY Suitable for citizenship Ideal for the family Close to transport Overlooking …
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 722,000
Beyoglu / Istanbul The project of urban transformation of the historic naval shipyard of th…
4 room house
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2/2 Floor
€ 715,000
Clever house. Own pool, sauna, fitness, jacuzzi and hammam. Panoramic sea view. Sale for cry…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 72,000
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
12/12 Floor
€ 555,000
2 + 1 from 550.500 EUR 3 + 1 from 690.000 EUR 3 + 2 duplex from 1.160.500 EUR 4 + 1 duple…
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
153 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
The project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul, in the Beikoz region. Currently, this …
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
11/4 Floor
€ 365,000
The project, located in the Topkapi area, is currently one of the modern residential complex…
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
111 m²
12/18 Floor
€ 200,000
The project is located on the Asian side of Istanbul ( Maltepe / Baghdad ). This area is uni…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
11/12 Floor
€ 250,000
This project is located in one of the most luxurious residential areas of Alanya & mdash; Ma…
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
159 m²
11/30 Floor
€ 450,000
This is one of the luxurious projects in Akarkent, located in Beikoz. On the Asian side of I…
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
178 m²
22/39 Floor
€ 718,858
The project is located in Shishli near the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. This project & mdas…
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
223 m²
19/44 Floor
€ 560,000
In the project, every day begins with a unique view of Istanbul, from the Prince Islands to …
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
197 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 190,000
The project offers you the advantage of the location from which you can easily reach anywher…
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
6/11 Floor
€ 210,000
The project, towering in the Kuchukchekhedzhe Atakent region over 118,000 m2 of construction…
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 131,250
3 room apartment
Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 174,724
Family, life, comfort focused project Meva Anadolu consists of 750 residences in 10 blocks. …
Villa 5 room villa
Degirmendere, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
810 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 364,000
2 room house
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
60 m²
€ 80,000
