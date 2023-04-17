Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kütahya, Turkey

Kuetahya
8
3 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,200
New modern apartment 2 + 1 Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is located in one of t…
2 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 117,100
Modern apartment of your dreams 1 + 1 in a new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe comp…
3 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 164,000
Cozy apartment 2 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building t…
2 room apartmentin Kuetahya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuetahya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 126,500
New apartment 1 + 1 in the super complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be b…
3 room apartmentin Kuetahya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kuetahya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 168,700
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in a beautiful houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will b…
3 room apartmentin Mecidiye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mecidiye, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 173,300
Perfect new apartment 2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000High-quali…
2 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 113,400
New apartment 1 + 1 in a wonderful complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is loca…
2 room apartmentin Mecidiye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mecidiye, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 142,400
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: …

