Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kuecuekcekmece
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 191,710
Luxurious project with rich infrastructure in Istanbul The project has various types of apa…
1 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 178,372
Prestigious residential complex in Istanbul Combining luxury and comfort, this unique compl…
2 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 198,300
Apartment 1 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project …
3 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 111 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 353,800
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project …
1 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 336,553
Apartments with large living quarters The project, located in the Kucjukcekhedzhe area, wil…
1 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
Price on request
A new project in Istanbul will allow you to feel the rhythm of a big city and the comfort of…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 95,652
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 71,036
Why this property؟ The project is located in the distinctive residential area of ​​Kucukcek…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 57,018
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece r…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 168,128
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most significant investment areas on the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir