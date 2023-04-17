Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kuecuekcekmece

Residential properties for sale in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

12 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 191,710
Luxurious project with rich infrastructure in Istanbul The project has various types of apa…
1 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 178,372
Prestigious residential complex in Istanbul Combining luxury and comfort, this unique compl…
2 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 198,300
Apartment 1 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project …
3 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 111 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 353,800
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project …
Duplex 3 roomsin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 130 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 392,500
Duplex 2 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project is …
Duplex 4 roomsin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 196 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 561,100
Duplex 3 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project is …
1 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 336,553
Apartments with large living quarters The project, located in the Kucjukcekhedzhe area, wil…
1 room apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
Price on request
A new project in Istanbul will allow you to feel the rhythm of a big city and the comfort of…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 95,652
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 71,036
Why this property؟ The project is located in the distinctive residential area of ​​Kucukcek…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 57,018
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece r…
Apartmentin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
€ 168,128
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most significant investment areas on the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir