  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Konyaalti

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

4 properties total found
5 room housein Konyaalti, Turkey
5 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 5 bath 420 m²
Price on request
Antalya is the perfect location for luxury buy-to-let investments. With high rental demand, …
5 room housein Konyaalti, Turkey
5 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 4 bath 320 m²
Price on request
Brand-new development in the city offers a sensational lifestyle in one of Turkey’s most exc…
2 room apartmentin Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
Price on request
Seize the opportunity to live in one of the most popular districts of the city with an apart…
6 room apartmentin Konyaalti, Turkey
6 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
Price on request
The triplex villa for sale in Antalya is located within an exclusive high-profile neighborho…

