Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Izmit
3
Sahil Mahallesi
1
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 949,376
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir