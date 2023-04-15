Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 949,376
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Villa 6 room villain Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 227 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
Villa Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
Villa 4 room villain Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Basiskele, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenshipin Izmit, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Izmit, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 999,000

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
